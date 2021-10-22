Time to make a redfish hop to it
Time to make a redfish hop to it
John Felsher - Louisiana Sportsman
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Soft-plastic frogs, a staple among freshwater bass fishermen, can put a hurting on redfish, too. Here are some places to fish them, and how.
Read Full Story on louisianasportsman.com
