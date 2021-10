Today at Goebel Park Pollinator Garden in Covington, you can get free perennial plants for your garden

Here’s your chance to get some free perennial plants to start or add to a pollinator garden. The people who manage the Goebel Park Pollinator Garden in the Covington park just east of Interstate 75 will be digging up and “dividing” an array of perennial plants whose flowers provide nectar or pollen that attract butterflies,