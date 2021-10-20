Trevor Noah on Kanye name change: 'If I had gone super-MAGA, I also would want to distance myself from myself'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Move over, Chick-fil-A: Chic Full Gay makes its mark in Burlingto's fried chicken market
Anne Saxelby’s Legacy as a Champion of American Cheese
View from the top: How to see Vermont's fall foliage colors from above
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Of place, family, and my cousin Gordy: Introduction
Varsity Insider: Week 6 power rankings for Vermont high school girls soccer
ON THE BOARD: Gloucester football tops Saugus for first win of the season
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Of place, family, and my cousin Gordy: Introduction
Varsity Insider: Week 6 power rankings for Vermont high school girls soccer
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, October 18th
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Varsity Insider: Week 6 power rankings for Vermont high school girls soccer
VOTE for the Essex County Football Player of the Week for Week 7
Construction of recovery facility in Essex hailed as ‘long overdue’
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Trevor Noah on Kanye name change: 'If I had gone super-MAGA, I also would want to distance myself from myself'
Biba Adams - The Grio
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
In his rundown of news items Tuesday, the host of "The Daily Show" mocked West's recent legal name change to simply Ye.
Read Full Story on thegrio.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL