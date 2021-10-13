Trunk-or-treat, family-friendly Halloween events planned in Clarksville
Trunk-or-treat, family-friendly Halloween events planned in Clarksville
Cumberland Connect - Clarksville Now
10/13/21
There's plenty of Halloween fun to be had in Clarksville this year, from movies to concerts to trunk or treat events.
Read Full Story on clarksvillenow.com
