U of A's Hill Records Hosts Free Nov. 9 Artist Showcase at George's Majestic
Chattanooga vs VMI Football Live Stream: Watch Online
Actor Leslie Jordan's Debut Gospel Album Leads To His Own Show At Nashville's Ryman Auditorium
U of A's Hill Records Hosts Free Nov. 9 Artist Showcase at George's Majestic
10/26/21
After a spring call for submissions, three local acts – Pat Ryan Key, Foxpaw and H3ADCANNON – have been selected to play student-run Hill Records’ debut showcase.
Read Full Story on news.uark.edu
