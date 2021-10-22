UA homecoming game to boost local Tuscaloosa economy
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Scooter Hobbs column: Digital age hasn’t reached LSU sideline
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
What we learned in Week 9 of Las Cruces high school football: Hawks on track to take district title
Three redistricting options for House finalized
Freddie Lee Clarkston
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
5 things to watch in Week 10 of high school football: linebackers, offensive backfield key in Santa Teresa - Mayfield matchup
City of Carlsbad and Eddy County raise concerns over redistricting maps
What we learned in Week 9 of Las Cruces high school football: Hawks on track to take district title
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
El Paso Community College student named national athlete of the week for second time this month
NMSU STEM Outreach Center awarded $26.5 million grant to support after-school programs
Playboy in a Dress
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UA homecoming game to boost local Tuscaloosa economy
Tim Reid - CBS 42
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Thousands of Alabama football fans are rolling into Tuscaloosa for homecoming weekend to watch Bama play Tennessee, its longtime rival. The big gameday weekend is
Read Full Story on cbs42.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
USA student's glass pumpkin patch fundraiser was a huge success!
Booster shot eligibility expands to more Alabama residents
Bryant-Denny Stadium now offering mobile ordering for concessions; what are the pros and cons?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL