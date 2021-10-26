UCLA's Cameron Johnson, Utah's Devin Lloyd to miss first half due to targeting
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
In U.S. House primary battle, Taffy Howard takes on Rep. Johnson about election integrity
This could be the worst market for a first-time homebuyer, experts say
Hardrockers use strong 2nd half to stop Fort Lewis
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
State reports 718 new COVID-19 infections, eight deaths
Fright Fest draws hundreds of youth soccer teams to Rapid City
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
DUVALL: Trying to create fair districts for South Dakota
South Dakota House, Senate approve different redistricting maps
Murder charges dismissed for 4 who allegedly kidnapped Rapid City man
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Miami-based real estate company buys nearly $20M of South Dakota properties
A look inside Rapid City’s newest haunted attraction
South Dakota Mines holds Halloween Night at the Museum
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UCLA's Cameron Johnson, Utah's Devin Lloyd to miss first half due to targeting
James H. Williams - Orange County Register
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The Bruins and Utes will deal with the repercussions of two targeting calls last week in their Pac-12 South showdown Saturday
Read Full Story on dailynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Utah football to retire No. 22 in honor of Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe
Utah Jazz Aim to Start 3-0 Against Rival Denver Nuggets
Giving COVID-19 vaccine to kids 'will help us get the pandemic under control,' Utah pediatrician says
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL