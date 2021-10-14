UL Lafayette's Franklin, Wisham to reign as Homecoming 2021 queen, king
UL Lafayette's Franklin, Wisham to reign as Homecoming 2021 queen, king
UL Lafayette Office of Communications and Marketing - KATC
10/14/21
Brianna Franklin and T.J. Wisham will reign as queen and king of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s 2021 Homecoming.
