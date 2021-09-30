University of Missouri Homecoming Blood Drive resumes after pandemic cancellation
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Here’s Why You Should Always File a Police Report After an Auto Accident
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Will My Personal Injury Case Go to Trial? Here’s What to Expect.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
University of Missouri Homecoming Blood Drive resumes after pandemic cancellation
Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune - Columbia Daily Tribune
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
The MU Homecoming Blood drive returned to the Hearnes Center this week after being canceled last year by the pandemic.
Read Full Story on columbiatribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Looking for work? More than 60,000 jobs are open in Kansas; Here's how to apply
Woman says she tried running Kansas City mechanic with gun over to protect her kids
Kansas tries to reduce standards to make achievement look better
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL