Updated look at Eagles' 2022 draft picks following Zach Ertz trade with Arizona Cardinals
Updated look at Eagles' 2022 draft picks following Zach Ertz trade with Arizona Cardinals
Mike Kaye
NJ.com on MSN.com
10/15/21
The Philadelphia Eagles sent three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in a trade on Friday, (10/15/21).
