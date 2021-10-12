US House agrees to short-term debt limit increase
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Local educator to publish book, donate funds to Children's Square
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Labor Federation to sponsor forum for Bluffs School Board candidates
Dining Notes: The curd's the word for Culver's decadent one-day burger
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Glenn Sayers
Rural doctor campaigns in Creston, seeks Senate seat
Blackbrook Audubon Society headed to Erie Bluffs State Park
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Retired admiral from Iowa making another run for U.S. Senate
After 5 years of patience, ‘friendly rivalry,’ Caleb Shudak shows grade ‘A’ kicking for Iowa football
Sioux City North's Gabe Nash, East's Kaia Downs wins conference cross country championship
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Sioux City North's Gabe Nash, East's Kaia Downs wins conference cross country championship
Local educator to publish book, donate funds to Children's Square
21 Amazing Wyoming Landmarks
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
US House agrees to short-term debt limit increase
Alex Thomas - West Virginia MetroNews
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The U.S. House of Representatives agreed Tuesday to an increase of the debt limit that gives lawmakers until early December to approve a longer deal.
Read Full Story on wvmetronews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Governor unveils $1B West Virginia broadband expansion plan
Gov. Justice announces strategy to bring high-speed internet to more West Virginia homes
COVID-19 vaccine exemption passes West Virginia House
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL