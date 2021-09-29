UT Austin celebrates over 50 years of Latino studies
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Crested Butte prepares to focus on Community Compass planning process
Butte homeless shelter seeing more people in need of a place to stay
SOS Christi Jacobsen visits Dutton/Brady students
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Crested Butte prepares to focus on Community Compass planning process
Mt. CB needs more details from North Village team
Butte homeless shelter seeing more people in need of a place to stay
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UT Austin celebrates over 50 years of Latino studies
Chelsea Moreno - KXAN
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
The University of Texas at Austin is commemorating 50 years of offering Latino studies opportunities during Hispanic Heritage Month this September.
Read Full Story on kxan.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Anime Convention scheduled for December in Fort Worth
QC Kinetix (Fort Worth) Offers Non-Invasive Regenerative Treatment As An Alternative to Knee Replacement Surgery in Fort Worth, TX
Texas Students Protest After Trans Student Allegedly Denied Use of High School Facilities
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL