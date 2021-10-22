Utah reports more than 1,600 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths
Utah reports more than 1,600 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths
By Scott D. Pierce | Oct. 22, 2021, 7:32 p.m. - The Salt Lake Tribune on MSN.com
10/22/21
Ten more Utahns died of COVID-19 in the past day, according to the Utah Department of Health, bringing Utah’s death toll to 3,128 since the pandemic began.
Read Full Story on sltrib.com
