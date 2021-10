UW men's soccer is undefeated and No. 1 in the country. Here's how the unheralded Huskies have done it.

Playing in relative anonymity, the Husky men's soccer team is 12-0-0, (4-0-0 in the Pac-12), and the only unbeaten and untied team in men's Division I soccer. Here's how the Huskies have become a dominant force in college soccer.