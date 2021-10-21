Victor Lynn Stanley
Victor Lynn Stanley
Zack East - WSJM
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Victor Lynn Stanley, 63, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his home, following a brief illness. He was born on October 30, 1957, in Niles, Michigan, to Buddy and Darlene (Pegan) Stanley.
Read Full Story on wsjm.com
