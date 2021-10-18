Vikings CB Patrick Peterson Out At Least 3 Games After Injuring Hamstring
Vikings CB Patrick Peterson Out At Least 3 Games After Injuring Hamstring
WCCO-TV Staff - CBS Local
10/18/21
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was placed on injured reserve on Monday after hurting his hamstring against Carolina and must miss a minimum of three games.
