Watch now: New Illinois Wesleyan chaplain wants students to guide office
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Let our kids play’: Advocates rally for transgender youth at Pa. Capitol
Protestors call for eviction relief outside Falls district court
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
‘Let our kids play’: Advocates rally for transgender youth at Pa. Capitol
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
Pittsburgh-Area Pub Chain Opening in Historic Savage Mill This Summer
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Pennsylvania Lawmakers Unveil Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization Bill
University of Pittsburgh accused of 'lowering the cone of silence' with new fetal tissue probe
‘Let our kids play’: Advocates rally for transgender youth at Pa. Capitol
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Gov. Tom Wolf Says Pennsylvania Will Welcome Afghan Refugees
Editorial: Pennsylvania Turnpike needs to get toll collection right
Pennsylvania lawmakers pass six month extension on regulatory waivers
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Pennsylvania Lawmakers Keep COVID-19 Regulatory Waivers For 6 More Months
Pennsylvania's new dairy princess is from Berks County
Love notes: Vintage Valentines on display at Hoyt center
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Watch now: New Illinois Wesleyan chaplain wants students to guide office
Connor Wood - The Pantagraph
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
His ministry started at a youth camp, and after working off and on with young adults for his entire career, Walt Wiltschek has stepped into the role of chaplain at
Read Full Story on pantagraph.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Southern Illinois Airport 'keeps growing,' director Gary Shafer says
Man paroled for murder in Illinois gets life sentence in Wichita County after cutting man's throat
Data: September was deadliest month for COVID-19 in Illinois since February
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL