When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2021? When do clocks fall back this year? Daylight Savings Time explained.

Daylight Saving Time, often called incorrectly by the plural Daylight Savings Time, ends on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 (11/07/21). The end of DST marks the day when clocks 'fall back' one hour, giving everyone an extra hour of sleep.