White scores 3 TDs, No. 2 Georgia dominates No. 8 Hogs 37-0
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
MLB: Bumgarner, Diamondbacks to face Kazmir, Giants
People in need benefit from Gilbert’s tchotchkes
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
ALA Queen Creek digs out of first-quarter hole, defeats ALA Gilbert North
Different-looking Wildcats team still has the same goal: Win it all
CRIT wants district-wide face mask mandate before high school football games can be played
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Former Providence standout Brandon Duhaime seeks spot in Wild season-opening lineup
Report clears Gilbert mayor of ethics violations
ALA Queen Creek digs out of first-quarter hole, defeats ALA Gilbert North
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Former Providence standout Brandon Duhaime seeks spot in Wild season-opening lineup
Greg Gilbert, frontman for British band Delays, dies at age 44 from cancer
West Nile virus cases in Maricopa County: what areas get fogged the most?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
White scores 3 TDs, No. 2 Georgia dominates No. 8 Hogs 37-0
The Associated Press - WSAV-TV
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ second
Read Full Story on wsav.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tips for Beating Flu Season
Take Our Poll: Will You Be Trick-or-Treating This Year?
October 4 Is National Taco Day! Here's Where to Go ...
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL