Who Takes Over as Team Leader in the First 'NCIS' Without Gibbs? (RECAP)

Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19 Episode 5 “Face the Strange.”] NCIS fans have to “Face the Strange,” to borrow the episode’s title, as they enter a world in which Gibbs ( Mark Harmon) is gone fishin’ and the team must move forward knowing he’s not coming back.