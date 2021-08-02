'Wicked' Hits the Road, Carrying the Hopes of Broadway Tours
'Wicked' Hits the Road, Carrying the Hopes of Broadway Tours
Michael Paulson - New York Times
8/2/21
The production, which starts Tuesday in Dallas, is the first Broadway tour back onstage, a test as American theaters seek to rebound from the pandemic shutdown.
