WVU Parkersburg students create 'sensory pathways' for Criss and Franklin elementaries
Kaitlin Kulich - TheNewsCenter
10/12/21
Kids can be seen hopping, skipping and jumping across what are called sensory pathways thanks to WVU Parkersburg’s Kappa Delta Pi.
Read Full Story on wtap.com
