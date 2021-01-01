Flooding leaves at least 7 dead in Tennessee
Nashville Mayor John Cooper declared a state of emergency ... The historic storm comes after tornadoes tore through west Tennessee this weekend. It was the same system that brought high winds to the northeast, causing damage and downed power lines.
Projections vary for Titans at #22 in NF...
We are less than a month away from the NFL Draft… It is time to start buckling down on my draft material for the Titans. I toured some of the mock drafts Monday night, here are some of the
NHL bans referee Tim Peel for Nashville ...
The NHL has fired referee Tim Peel for saying he wanted to call a penalty against the Nashville Predators during their win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.
Tennessee lawmakers pass transgender sports bill
Tennessee state lawmakers passed a bill Monday that would prohibit transgender middle and high school athletes from participating in sports based on their gender
One trade Tennessee Titans can make to n...
These Tennessee Titans, who so badly need a No. 2 receiver and ... As for the Titans, with Bud Dupree in Nashville, it looks like the Titans’ biggest needs entering this draft will be receiver and cornerback, with edge rusher and tight end not far ...
150 Missing Children From Tennessee Resc...
After months of conducting the "Operation Volunteer Strong," 150 missing children were finally rescued and brought back to their families, along with one of the endangered children in Tennessee who had been missing for more than a year.
Tennessee to Begin COVID-19 Vaccination of Adults Age 70 and Olde...
Tennessee will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to Tennesseans aged 70 and older this week as the state has begun receiving increased allocations of COVID-19 vaccines. Tennesseans aged 70 and up may begin registering for COVID-19 vaccination tomorrow.
Tennessee attorney general sues Food Cit...
Tennessee's attorney general on Thursday sued Food City over claims that the supermarket chain's pharmacies intentionally profited from the opioid epidemic by unlawfully selling tens of millions of prescription opioids in the state.
BASE jumpers banned after leaping from N...
Two BASE jumpers shocked New Year's Day guests at the rooftop bar of the Grand Hyatt Nashville when they walked to the edge and leaped off.
Voluntary Recall of Ruffles Brand Chips ...
Frito Lay recalled some chips sold at Sam's Club throughout the U.S.
NFL Week 7 Wrap-Up: Undefeated Steelers and Pitiful Cowboys
With Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season finished, we see dominance in veterans like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Big Ben, and franchises crumble.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bacheloret...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtua...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need to Talk.
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minute...
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Spe...
Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
DIY Home Movie Theater on a Budget
Who needs to go out when you can have a movie night in? With the following inexpensive tips and ideas we've listed below, you'll be able to bring a bit of the theater to your living room.
14-Year-Old Invents Solar-Powered Ironin...
14-year-old Vinisha Umashankar is a finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will potentially give her a million pounds to manufacture a solar-powered ironing cart for use in her home country of India.
These 6 Halloween-Themed Bath Bombs Will Make Sure You Float, Too
Halloween is just around the corner. Enjoy a bath with these spooky (yet fragrant) products based on your favorite horror movie characters and more.
Reddit Users Share the Worst Best Man Sp...
If there's one lesson to be learned here, gentlemen, it's DON'T BE THAT GUY. One Redditor had the misfortune of discovering that there seems to be a groan-inducing trend of Best Man speeches that consist of drunken debauchery, outrageous behavior, and awkward inside jokes.
Eminem Opens 'Mom's Spaghetti' Restauran...
Eminem is opening a new restaurant based on the lyrics of his song, 'Lose Yourself'. The restaurant is called Mom's Spaghetti and will open in Eminem's hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
'Lucifer' Final Season Review: Time Travel, Love, and Justice
The sixth and final season of "Lucifer" aired on Netflix. This review explores the high and low points.
Sherwin-Williams Announces 2022 'Color o...
Sherwin-Williams has announced its Color of the Year for 2022—Evergreen Fog, "a versatile and calming hue, a chameleon color of gorgeous green-meets-gray, with just a bit of blue."
Listen to Soothing Sounds of Nature From...
Ever wonder if the great outdoors sounds the same everywhere? This new project might help us find out. The "Sounds of the Forest" is a growing collection of sounds recorded in the woodlands and forests of the world.
VIDEO: TikToker Makes the Discontinued Opaque Blue Scooby-Doo Fru...
One TikToker actually took matters into her own hands after recently finding out about the change and made her own opaque blue Scooby-Doo fruit snacks. In a totally relatable voice-over, she laments the loss of the original snacks and calls the switch-up "overall completely evil."
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
China outlawed cryptocurrency, in a multi-agency crackdown on currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
TV Shows People Think Are Overrated—By S...
A study conducted by Reviews.org identified which TV show people in each state think is overrated—and let me just say: we are appalled.
Live Updates: R. Kelly Convicted in Sex Trafficking Trial
A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, has announced that R&B singer R. Kelly is guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.