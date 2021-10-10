A man says he was kicked off his flight for bringing a needed medical device
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Scottsdale Stars Christian Kirk, Byron Murphy Save Cardinals From Ugly Upset
Should You Think About Investing in The Joint Corp. (JYNT)?
Businesses Can Now Support Charitable Causes And Promote Their Brands At The Same Time With Promos For A Purpose
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Crust Simply Italian to open third Valley location in Gilbert next year
Charred sweet potato and Spanish boquerones: 3 best bites I ate in metro Phoenix this week
3 Hotels That Offer Out-Of-This-World Stargazing Experiences
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
4 Arizona Valley cities ranked as least greenest cities in the US, per WalletHub
This Chevy Suburban has a low stance and high standards
Ducks’ Max Comtois, Trevor Zegras, Rickard Rakell can’t ignore defense
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
4 Arizona Valley cities ranked as least greenest cities in the US, per WalletHub
Ducks’ Max Comtois, Trevor Zegras, Rickard Rakell can’t ignore defense
Arizona Daily Star, Navajo Times win top newspaper awards
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
It’s World Mental Health Day And You Should Be At Andaz Scottsdale Resort And Bungalows
Son’s autism leads local couple to start business
Meet the veterans serving as grand marshals in this year's Veterans Day parade
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
A man says he was kicked off his flight for bringing a needed medical device
Monica Humphries - YAHOO!News
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
A Tennessee man was flying home to Knoxville with his dialysis machine when he says a pilot kicked him off the Skywest aircraft.
Read Full Story on insider.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Sam Adeniran hattrick powers Tacoma Defiance to 4-1 win
Toyota Tacoma and the rise of durable design
Jaden Francis 'went for it' in first collegiate meet
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL