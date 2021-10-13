ADOT begins project to bring broadband internet to rural Arizona communities
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Glen Powell Starring in Audible’s ’10 Days’ Basketball Drama Podcast From Executive Producer Steve Nash
Sally Rooney holds off on Hebrew translation of new novel
A Maine city’s series of strange events are giving off some serious Stephen King vibes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
ESPN's David Pollack, Rece Davis predictions for Auburn vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football
Breaking down Week 7 of the 2021 college football schedule
Bake Off Freya's looks completely different in moody model pictures as fans praise her 'unreal' look
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Brunswick athletes, parents protest school district's decision to cancel football season
US pairs skater Calalang cleared of drug violation
Out There in the Fresh Air With Utopia, Old Settler's, and Kerrville Folk Festival
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Maine Voices: Maine’s future depends on big corporations pitching in
James, Westbrook and Davis ask for patience from LA Lakers fans
Brunswick athletes, parents protest school district's decision to cancel football season
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
U.S. Air Force Heritage Winds chamber group will perform six free concerts in Maine and New Hampshire
South Portland council approves leash laws for popular beach and park
Winter heating bills set to jump as inflation hits home
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
ADOT begins project to bring broadband internet to rural Arizona communities
KTAR.com - KTAR News
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
A new project is now underway to deliver broadband internet access to rural Arizona communities, officials said.
Read Full Story on ktar.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Arizona Senate liaison says 'important' Maricopa election audit findings imminent
Arizona State and Utah meet in matchup of Pac-12 unbeatens
Kyler Murray, Chase Edmonds limited in Cardinals' 1st injury report of Week 6
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL