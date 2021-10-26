After big football weekend, Eric Rueb's Top 20 Power Poll sees plenty of movement
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Fans Rally Around Jessie James Decker After She Pens Emotional Caption About Her Latest Album
Mac Jones and Damien Harris as close in NFL as they were at Alabama
Keon Ellis Shines as Alabama Basketball Downs Louisiana in Charity Exhibition, 73-68
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Marlin relished opportunity for dress rehearsal contest at Alabama
Fall system to impact our weather beginning Wednesday evening
Alabama's Young showing more running ability
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘This airplane is magical:’ Breeze Airways gets its first Alabama jet
Homewood has 2 Alabama Retailer of the Year winners
Republicans accused of meeting with 6 January organisers could be called on to testify
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Suspect in Morgan County mass murder denied youthful offender status
Alligator crawls out of Alabama apartment complex storm drain
Homewood has 2 Alabama Retailer of the Year winners
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'My entire year got canceled'
Legends of Tomorrow: The Need for Speed
Mizzou's Drinkwitz honors trio of injured veteran players
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
After big football weekend, Eric Rueb's Top 20 Power Poll sees plenty of movement
Eric Rueb - Providence Journal
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The state high school football poll comes out Tuesday, but Eric Rueb gives you a sneak peak at his Top 20 teams after Week 7 in this week's Power Poll.
Read Full Story on providencejournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Explosive' growth if Sikorsky picked to build Black Hawk replacement, CEO predicts
Pension bailouts, reparations, guaranteed income: Here are ideas for spending US aid in RI
'The only way to survive': Haitian refugees arrive in RI as they seek asylum
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL