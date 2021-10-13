Angler reels in first-of-its-kind catch from Kansas river
Angler reels in first-of-its-kind catch from Kansas river
Heidi Schmidt - FOX4 Kansas City
10/13/21
An angler reeled in the first ever Alligator Gar in Kansas from the Neosho River near Parsons. The fish weighed nearly 40 pounds.
