Bengals show that even on an off day, they have the chops of a potential playoff team
Bengals show that even on an off day, they have the chops of a potential playoff team
Ben Baby - ESPN
10/17/21
Cincinnati's offense didn't kick into gear until the second half, but unlike the not-so-distant past, that was enough to rout the winless Lions.
