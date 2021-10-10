Brittain Brown and Zach Charbonnet carry UCLA to victory over Arizona
Brittain Brown and Zach Charbonnet carry UCLA to victory over Arizona
Ben BolchStaff Writer Oct. 9, 2021 11:29 PM PT
10/10/21
With Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggling and the defense unable to show consistency, the UCLA running game was operating at full steam in a 34-16 win over Arizona.
