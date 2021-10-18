CCPL offering take-home COVID-19 test kits at select branches October 23
CCPL offering take-home COVID-19 test kits at select branches October 23
Dianté Gibbs - WCBD
10/18/21
On October 23, Charleston County Public Library will be giving away free take-home tests at certain branches during a special giveaway event. The testing
Read Full Story on counton2.com
