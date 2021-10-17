CeeDee Lamb's TD Lifts Dak Prescott, Cowboys Past Mac Jones, Patriots in OT Thriller
CeeDee Lamb's TD Lifts Dak Prescott, Cowboys Past Mac Jones, Patriots in OT Thriller
Doric Sam - Bleacher Report
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
The Dallas Cowboys topped the New England Patriots 35-29 in overtime on Sunday for their fifth straight win to improve to 5-1. Cowboys quarterback Dak
Read Full Story on bleacherreport.com
