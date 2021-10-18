Celebrity to position three ships in Alaska in 2023
Celebrity to position three ships in Alaska in 2023
Guy Dundas - latteluxurynews.com
10/18/21
Celebrity Cruises has unveiled plans to operate three ships in Alaska for the 2023 Summer season, Celebrity Eclipse, Solstice and Millennium.
