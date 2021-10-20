Couple in flooded India region float to wedding in a cooking pot
Couple in flooded India region float to wedding in a cooking pot
Ben Hooper - UPI.com
10/20/21
An Indian couple living in a region that experienced severe flooding took an unusual vehicle to reach their wedding venue -- a cooking pot.
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Truck driver was nearly impaled by steel beams in Kennewick accident
Preview: Death Cab for Cutie at the Oxbow RiverStage
Sheriff charged with false report against Black newspaper carrier in his Tacoma neighborhood
