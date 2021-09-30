Cut to meals and rooms tax to take effect on Friday
Cut to meals and rooms tax to take effect on Friday
By: Ethan DeWitt - September 30, 2021 3:38 pm - New Hampshire Bulletin
9/30/21
New Hampshire’s meals and rooms tax will decrease 0.5 percent starting Friday, a result of a change in the 2021-2023 budget that brings the rate down to 8.5 percent.
