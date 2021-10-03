Destroyer named for Sen. Carl Levin christened in Maine
Destroyer named for Sen. Carl Levin christened in Maine
David Sharp, The Associated Press - Military Times
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
The future USS Carl M. Levin was christened Saturday by the Michigan senator's daughters, who simultaneously smashed bottles of sparkling wine against the warship's bow at Bath Iron Works.
Read Full Story on navytimes.com
