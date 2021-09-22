Yule have a jolly ol' time with a little Disney magic this holiday season.

Hold on to your reindeer because Mickey and his friends have just announced they're decking the halls and sleighing the tunes at an all-new exclusive magical winter party. The event, called Merriest Nites, is the first-ever after-hours party for the holiday season, and you'll need a special ticket to join in on the fun.

You’re invited to an all-new holiday party hosted by Mickey Mouse – Disney Merriest Nites, a separately ticketed event. It’s SIX uniquely themed parties in ONE, filled with merriment, magic and togetherness at Disneyland Park. Tickets go on-sale tomorrow! https://t.co/EoXDR0Sq5O pic.twitter.com/iL2F306Z9Q — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) September 13, 2021

Disney's Merriest Nites will celebrate the holiday season as some of your favorite Disney characters host the following six holiday-themed parties throughout the park:

Victorian-Themed Party on Main Street, U.S.A.: The host with the most, Mickey Mouse, invites you to the party of the year! Revel in the holiday spirit with marvelous snow moments and holly-jolly carolers singing some holiday favorites.

Feliz Navidad Party in Frontierland: Join Miguel from Coco for a jolly fiesta with lively music, dancing and so much more.

New Orleans Holiday in New Orleans Square: Swing by this jazzy celebration hosted by Tiana and brimming with beads, beignets, and bountiful holiday fun.

Frozen-Themed Party in Fantasyland: Discover a flurry of festivities at a celebration featuring Elsa and her icy escapades-and plenty of heartwarming cheer.

Tropical Party in Adventureland: Delight in a holiday celebration with tropical flair hosted by the loveable Lilo and her mischievous pal, Stitch.

Tomorrowland Party in Tomorrowland: Party to infinity and beyond at this futuristic hoopla featuring Buzz Lightyear, a DJ, and more.

Along with the six parties, Mickey will also host seasonal entertainment such as "A Christmas Fantasy" parade and musical performances. Mickey's friends will also help him decorate the park in the best holiday cheer so that guests can be transported to lands covered in festive joy and a glistening castle filled with glee! You'll also be able to take pictures in front of a 60-foot decorated Christmas tree, eat delicious holiday-themed treats, and be dazzled by over 1,800 ornaments that are expected to line Main Street, U.S.A.

Mickey's holiday party is a highly exclusive event, and much like Cinderella's magic, it will only take place after-hours from 8 p.m. to midnight on five select nights throughout November and December:

November 11, 16, 30

December 7, 9

In order to snag your invite, you'll have to purchase a special event ticket for Disney Merriest Nites. These tickets are currently available on Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app.

Tickets for the event are $165 and include access to the entire party. This includes three hours of early access to Disneyland before the party, shorter wait times throughout the park, unlimited photo downloads from the night, and access to attractions within Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Adventureland, New Orleans Square, and Frontierland.

So, what are you waiting for? Tickets for the event are capped so it's best to RSVP to Mickey's party as soon as possible. Let us know if you plan on joining the festivities in the comments.