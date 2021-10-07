DOH to judge ADA status of city crosswalks
DOH to judge ADA status of city crosswalks
By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD - The Register-Herald
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
The West Virginia Division of Highways is planning to examine city crosswalks that officials believe could be in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
