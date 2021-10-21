DSR SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: For Bartlesville's Gunter, cross country success runs in the family
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
DSR SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: For Bartlesville's Gunter, cross country success runs in the family
Mike Tupa, Examiner Enterprise - Examiner-Enterprise on MSN.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Bartlesville cross country runner Evan Gunter has family tradition on his side by following the course set by older sisters.
Read Full Story on examiner-enterprise.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
World's biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL