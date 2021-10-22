Empowering keiki to ride with aloha
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Molten Raises $7M in Seed Funding
Rare Coin Made in Colonial Boston Could Fetch $300,000 at Auction
Sam Richardson Joins ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel (Exclusive)
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
2021 MLB playoffs: Three questions for Boston Red Sox after falling just short of World Series
The Bruins’ ECHL team in Maine is a ‘perfect’ situation
How Cities in the American North Can Reckon with Their Monuments
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Florida State vs. Massachusetts odds: College football picks, Week 8 predictions from proven computer model
Hall of Famer, Olympic coach Wright returns to loaded Nova
Jayson Tatum on Celtics’ issues after demoralizing defeat to Raptors in home opener: ‘We know why we lost’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Florida State vs. Massachusetts odds: College football picks, Week 8 predictions from proven computer model
Missing Elijah Lewis: Massachusetts, New Hampshire police search woods for sign of 5-year-old
MIT grapples with early leader's stance on Native people
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Frank Gehry’s Long-Awaited Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Set to Open in 2025
Hall of Famer, Olympic coach Wright returns to loaded Nova
Jayson Tatum on Celtics’ issues after demoralizing defeat to Raptors in home opener: ‘We know why we lost’
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Empowering keiki to ride with aloha
Tom Linder - West Hawaii Today
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
For the nearly three decades, People for Active Transportation Hawaii (PATH) has facilitated regular bike education classes for Big Island youth. Thankfully, with respect to COVID, this year was no different.
Read Full Story on westhawaiitoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Honolulu rail repairs could take up to 2 years, HART CEO says
Aggies set to play Hawaii in Honolulu
Honolulu Community Services Gets Second New Director Within Four Weeks
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL