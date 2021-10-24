First park in USA dedicated to social justice opens in Columbus
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
First park in USA dedicated to social justice opens in Columbus
Matthew Herchik - NBC4i
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Quotes from scripture and words of wisdom from religious and civic leaders now grace 37 stones at the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park on the city’s east
Read Full Story on nbc4i.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
US Grand Prix LIVE: F1 race result and reaction tonight
Verstappen fends off Hamilton charge to win USA GP
How Verstappen Extended His F1 Points Lead with Narrow U.S. Grand Prix Win over Hamilton
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL