Funds available to help with heating bills, winterizing homes
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
USGA, R&A provide rule for tours to limit driver length
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
AP source: No one else in NFL cited with email violations
Longview part of state program to strengthen teacher collaboration
Colombian cop who ran squad vetted by DEA pleads guilty
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Longview part of state program to strengthen teacher collaboration
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Funds available to help with heating bills, winterizing homes
Kerry Drager Staff Writer, Watertown Public Opinion - Watertown Public Opinion
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
As the weather begins to cool, the Department of Social Services reminds South Dakotans that funds are available to help.
Read Full Story on thepublicopinion.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Time to clean house in Pierre: Argus Leader letters to the editor for Oct. 17
Mighty Mojo Coffee Co. in Bonesteel makes morning caffeine mobile
DUVALL: Key themes emerge during redistricting meetings
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL