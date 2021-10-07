Game of the Week: Top college prospects to see in Cactus-Desert Edge football showdown
Game of the Week: Top college prospects to see in Cactus-Desert Edge football showdown
Richard Obert, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic
10/7/21
In our Arizona high school football Game of the Week, future college players can be seen from Cactus and Desert Edge.
