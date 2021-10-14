Greece: Storm batters fire-hit island, evacuations ordered
ArkLaTexHomepage - ArkLaTex Homepage
10/14/21
Authorities on the Greek island of Evia said several areas ravaged by summer wildfires were being evacuated Thursday following the second severe storm in less than a week.
Read Full Story on arklatexhomepage.com
