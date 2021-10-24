Heavy, soaking rain, mountain snow headed for Tahoe
Heavy, soaking rain, mountain snow headed for Tahoe
Staff Report - Tahoe Daily Tribune.com
10/24/21
A winter storm warning goes into effect Sunday afternoon and a flood watch lasts through Monday morning for Lake Tahoe with heavy rain and mountain snow in the forecast.
Read Full Story on tahoedailytribune.com
