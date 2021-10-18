In defiance: Local teachers say 'personal liberties' at stake, plan to speak out
In defiance: Local teachers say 'personal liberties' at stake, plan to speak out
Steven Spearie - The State Journal-Register
10/18/21
Two School District 186 teachers in defiance of the vaccination mandate and currently on unpaid leave plan to address the school board Monday.
Read Full Story on sj-r.com
