Jaguars lose 20th consecutive game as Derrick Henry, Titans roll to victory
Jaguars lose 20th consecutive game as Derrick Henry, Titans roll to victory
USA TODAY - USA Today
10/10/21
Urban Meyer and the Jaguars couldn't earn their first victory of the season after the coach faced a week of controversy.
