Kyle Larson wins Texas to qualify for NASCAR Cup Series final
Kyle Larson wins Texas to qualify for NASCAR Cup Series final
Gary Gastelu - Fox News
10/17/21
shares
Kyle Larson won the Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race to secure his spot in the championship four final.
