Local groups work to inform and encourage Hispanic community to participate in redistricting process
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Arizona State vs. Utah Football Prediction and Preview
Lakers rookie Austin Reaves thrust into duty as injuries mount
Miles into a Utah ultramarathon, 'near whiteout' conditions forced a rescue of more than 80 runners
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
LietoVoices! set to celebrate holiday season with pair of concerts
Four important factors to ASU Sun Devils vs Utah Utes
Live coverage: Arizona State leads Utah 14-7 in second quarter after Jayden Daniels touchdown
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
8 podcasters from Utah that are making (air)waves
NAU volleyball becomes Weber State’s latest victim, 3-0
Project aims to preserve an Arizona tribe’s cultural history
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Utah, other states ask court to side with Texas in abortion lawsuit
NAU volleyball becomes Weber State’s latest victim, 3-0
Large Cities With the Best and Most Reliable Internet Access
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
8 podcasters from Utah that are making (air)waves
The message Baylor had for BYU was clear: Welcome to the Big 12; now get ready for it
Two men paddled across the fringes of Great Salt Lake to document its decline. Here’s what they saw.
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Local groups work to inform and encourage Hispanic community to participate in redistricting process
Ricardo Coronado - KIVI Boise
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Local groups are working to ensure Idaho’s Hispanic and Latino communities have a voice in the state's redistricting process.
Read Full Story on kivitv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Holiday stood out for Wizards in preseason
Forestry Department to share plan to reopen Shellburg Falls after wildfires
Friday Night (High)Lights: Mead impresses in loss, University hitting its stride, Shadle Park closes in
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL