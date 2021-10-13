Long Beach looks to allow more cannabis dispensaries, possibly by next year
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
West Virginia vs. Baylor live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college football
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Program helps provide free costumes to kids in need
Armed with depth, WVU women’s hoops is out to prove doubters wrong in 2021-22
West Virginia lawmakers OK redistrict maps amid criticism
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Day two of career expo highlights STEM, health professions
This Is the County in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19
Inspiring Employees to Live Healthier Lives
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
DHHR reports there are currently 9,703 active Covid-19 cases statewide
Up to $25,000 reward offered for tips leading to arrest and conviction of catalytic convertor theft
Inspiring Employees to Live Healthier Lives
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Program helps provide free costumes to kids in need
Volleyball Lady Bucs down Lewis County on Senior Night; go 2-1 at Parkersburg South quad
Restaurant Road Trip: Southern Belle Nutrition
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Long Beach looks to allow more cannabis dispensaries, possibly by next year
Jason Ruiz - Long Beach Post
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
A decision on how and where they’ll be able to operate and whether the industry will be taxed more is still months away.
Read Full Story on lbpost.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Photos show children sleeping on ground, tables at Fresno County CPS office
California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta joins suit against 'ghost gun' sellers
Alisal Fire keeps major California highway closed, threatens ranch once owned by Reagans
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL