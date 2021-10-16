Meteorite crashes down on sleeping Canadian woman's bed, missing by inches
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
One Eighty to open new women's housing facility in Davenport
Shaun Runyon: Electrician kills 3 coworkers with baseball bat after argument with boss
Genesis launches “Gather for the Cure” event as Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Iowa man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for child porn
Bystander, neighbor witness officer-involved shooting
Striking UAW workers picket outside Deere plants in Quad Cities
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Davenport man sentenced for possession of child pornography
Davenport school board candidate forum to be held Tuesday
Authorities identify Davenport police officer who fatally shot 'wanted and armed' man
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Gov. Reynolds touts Iowa strengths amid Deere strike
Genesis Foundation offers free flu shots in Illinois, more clinics in October
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX President
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Meteorite crashes down on sleeping Canadian woman's bed, missing by inches
Nexstar Media Wire - Kxnet
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
A Canadian woman is thankful to be alive after a meteorite ripped through the roof of her home, barely missing her as she lay in bed.
Read Full Story on newsnationnow.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa Ag Dept. And USDA Discuss Potential Foreign Animal Disease Outbreak
Japan, South Korea leaders look to deepen ties despite strains
Indiana county may cash in as Illinois bans detentions
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL